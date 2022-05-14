Letter to the Editor: Niemi

It is the duty of the Supreme Court to judge whether or not a law or ruling by the president or lower court is constitutional. The individual judges and collective opinion should not be based upon presumed popular opinion. It is the duty of Congress and the president to propose law. It is not the duty of the Supreme Court to create law. If a proposed law is not clearly constitutional, the Supreme Court should send it back to Congress: not look out the window and try to appease the protesters.