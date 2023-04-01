I was encouraged to read your balanced analysis of the NEXT clean fuels project in the editorial, "When it comes to green fuels, how good is good enough?” It was refreshing to see the facts laid out so clearly, and for the opposition to be called out for their obstructionist tactics.

With NEXT we have the opportunity to support an absolute game-changer in the fight against climate change while boosting our economy and investing in a new generation of GREEN JOBS.

After more than four years of evaluation from local, state and federal experts, NEXT has proven it meets regulations, and that’s no easy task in Oregon.

We must let this process move forward. Activist voices from Hood River shouldn’t dictate what’s best for our local community. Nor should they vilify our public institutions for their decision on NEXT, especially after such meticulous due diligence.

NEXT's commitment to bringing the future of the clean fuels industry — and with it green, union jobs – to Clatskanie is promising. I hope that all stakeholders will work together to guarantee its success.

Paul Philpott

Rainier

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 175 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.