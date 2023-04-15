The wheels of government bureaucracy are slowly turning to give NEXT permits to build another chemical plant along the Columbia River near Clatskanie.

In a recent editorial, TDN lays out a very good story about this bio-refinery that will take fish oil and convert it to aviation fuel. TDN's reporting was fair and balanced on both sides of this issue.

However, this writer has to remind people of a couple of facts that you may have forgot: 1) A methanol chemical plant was soundly rejected coming into Kalama 2) The Trojan Nuclear Power Plant was shut down due to environment concerns in Rainier!

Now they want to ship foul fish oil from Asia into the green pastures of Clatskanie by ship and rail? C'mon, this is nothing more than corporate greed and commercial pollution coming into your back yard! The Riverkeepers and other groups are working to protect people, animals, fish, and wildlife from another insane, greedy attack to the Columbia River environment!

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 175 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.