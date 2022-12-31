Letter to the Editor: Newly elected leaders should focus on crime

The election is over so now what?

In my many letters to TDN I have tried to give the readers of your newspaper a clear and honest opinion of the events that took place in this year's primary and general election. What happened here in our area was pretty much the same story in our state and other places. The Democrats took Washington state again and held on to key races to capture the majority in the U.S. Senate, only to lose the House to the Republican side.

At this point I want to shift gears and talk about political action. With a multitude of issues and problems beset on our elected leaders, it is time they go to work to fix what is wrong with this country and our society. The American people have spoken loud and clear that they want action and not empty words. A good place to start is stop the crime and gun violence that is out of control. No country can survive unless people are safe within its borders!

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver