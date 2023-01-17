Letter to the Editor: New Longview affordable housing should pay property taxes

Good news: A 40-unit affordable housing project is being built in Longview . The bad news: It is budgeted to cost over $400,000 per unit.

More bad news: This project will be exempt from property taxes ; while adding substantially to the demand for local schools, police and fire services they won't provide any funding.

I can't imagine a housing complex costing over $16 million being exempt from helping pay for local services they will be using. Each of us should know that Housing Opportunities for Southwest Washington understands that there is no limit to the good they can do with someone else's money.