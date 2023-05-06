I have had the privilege of living through 15 presidents, witnessing the results of the depression, decline of religious morals, and losing two family members in different wars fighting to keep us from being ruled by totalitarian nations.

Never voting strict party lines, I took time to study where their agendas would lead this great nation. Currently we are on a path to become a socialist nation, the same direction as other communist countries did before us.

For the past 40 years, I have studied the end time prophecies of the Bible, applying them to what is happening in our world. The Bible says to search the Scriptures, and to not be close minded, nor be dull of hearing, and be not deceived.

I make no apologies for my beliefs, as I found the Bible to be more accurate than man’s theories, which are not always based on the truth and often misleading. My judgment will come from God, as He is a just God, the judgment of man is backed only by personal foolish reasoning.

Glenda Fittro

Longview

