This Independence Day, as Americans were fortunate enough to celebrate their God-given freedoms with family, friends and fireworks, the debut of the new movie "Sound of Freedom" gave them a unique insight into the innocent victims of child sex slavery.

The truth is the child sex industry is booming in the United States, with movies of exploited children selling for huge amounts of money. Not only are the children raped physically, but they are filmed, and those wretched movies are sold across the internet, netting traffickers billions of dollars in revenue.

"Sound of Freedom" brings awareness to the cries of children trapped in this global sex trade, and I think it is a must-see for every American.

People often ask "What can I do?" In my opinion, Americans can find no better way to get involved in the fight against the horrendous institution of selling and abusing children than buying tickets and going to see the movie today and talking to friends and family about this practice. Send a message to Hollywood. Buy a ticket!

Jack Malone

Longview

