While we discuss a hotel at the Cowlitz County Event Center, I think a better conversation is whether the Cowlitz County Fair still belongs in the Broadway neighborhood in Longview.

Barn aroma isn't something for a hotel website amenities list.

With the exception of the Mint Farm's lots laying fallow, the fairgrounds are the most underutilized land in the city and county.

There is no horse farm within many miles, and the livestock and rodeo events likely don't cover the maintenance costs to keep the place opened and maintained.

I'd like for Longview/Kelso and Cowlitz County to move the fairgrounds somewhere less valuable in terms of realty, as the current location isn't well used, and all livestock is trailered in from afar.

I would suggest the Castle Rock area or the unused Mint Farm property. The latter might be a good spot for the homeless as well, as we have already paid for the roads and the utility install. And goat and horse grazing would keep it proper.

Mark Johnson

Longview

