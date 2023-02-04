The votes of Cowlitz County Commissioners Arne Mortensen and Rick Dahl resulted in the Board of Health approving bylaws that, according to legal advice, were in clear violation of Washington State law.
The very next day at a meeting of the Cowlitz County Republican Central Committee, Commissioner Mortensen said that people just don’t like that Rick and I stand behind our oaths of office. Their oath of office says that they “affirm that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the State of Washington.” I guess they didn’t really mean the “and laws” clause. I wonder what else they don’t mean.
People are also reading…
This isn’t easy for me because I am a Republican and purportedly, so are they. But wrong is wrong.
Carol Bales
Longview
Submit a letter to the editor at tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor or email letters@tdn.com.