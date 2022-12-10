Letter to the Editor: Moore is right, TDN has quality sports coverage

It is not surprising that Ken Moore of Bellingham has written on Nov. 27 to complement TDN sports writers for their "complete prep sports coverage." We have long felt that to be the case and look back over years of quality coverage. Certainly superb sports reporting reflects and perhaps engenders the population of Southwest Washington to be known as strong sports advocates.

It is time to show our appreciation to TDN sports writers and photographers under the leadership of Sports Editor Jordan Nailon. They deserve our thanks for their comprehensive reporting of local athletics. They provide us fortunate readers with creative, play-by-play accounts and colorful action photos throughout the year. They manage to cheer on each and every small hometown team. The enthusiasm, accuracy and depth in their coverage from one athletic season to the next honors the athletes, their coaches and the schools they represent.