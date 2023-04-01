After attending a conference at Monticello, I saw a conversion chart describing the correlation between letter grades and the 0 through four grading system used by the elementary and middle schools.

Until then I was unaware that a grade of three (the second-highest grade) equates to sliding scale of B+ all the way down to a C-. This form of grading on its face seems very deceptive. The other parents I have discussed this with were just as surprised. I think most parents read a grade of three and think, "My kid has a B and is doing fairly well." When in reality the child might have a C- and is in need of the extra effort to avoid falling behind or failing.

Along with this murky and deceptive grading scale, we have the i-Ready testing scores that were described as a way of measuring progression throughout the year. With the score you also get a note saying weather a student is meeting grade level but not what level the student is at. NOT clear, seems deceptive.

Marc Cox

Longview

