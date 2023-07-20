The modern Republican party in Washington includes 50% of Republicans who still believe Trump won the 2020 election, that Jan. 6 was another beautiful day at the Capitol, and Vladimir Putin is a wonderful guy. The level of delusion required to hold these views is a testimony to the slick behavioral psychology expertise of media-savvy Trump, Fox News and the MAGA kooks now in charge of the party.

They'll short-circuit your reasoning ability with deep emotional assaults: Our border is being overrun by dangerous foreigners with backpacks full of fentanyl! New York City is a deadly cesspool of murderous thugs! But the vast majority of fentanyl is smuggled into the U.S. by Americans at the border checkpoints, and Florida has a higher murder rate than New York. The crime rate in Miami is significantly higher than in New York City, but none of that matters to these carpetbaggers selling their elixir. It's all to get you to the polls to vote for their guy.

Fortunately, 50% of Republicans is less than 25% of the voting public; about the same percentage as people who believe in alien abductions, toxic chemtrails and tracking chips in vaccines. The majority of Republicans might yearn for the days of a sensible, rational candidate, but those days are gone. As Christy Tseu, chair of the Cowlitz County Republican Party said, "I am relieved that I do not have to vote for Jaime Herrera Beutler ever again."

Lawrence Studebaker

Castle Rock

