My name is Dot Joslin. I have been a resident in the Kelso School District and a supporter of Kelso Schools for many years. I am writing this letter to urge all voters in the Kelso School District to vote for Mike Haas in the upcoming Kelso School Board election.

I have worked with Mike and his wife Sandy as part of Citizens for Kelso Schools. C4KS promotes fiscally responsible bonds and levies for the Kelso School District. He has provided consistent leadership for C4KS as our president, and has been an excellent school board member for 15 years.

Mike’s leadership was very important in the 2018 bond and levy campaigns. All the work that was authorized in the bond will be completed in the next year. So far, all the projects have been on time and on budget.

Mike’s motto has also been to ask, “What’s best for Kelso kids?” It drives every decision he makes as a Kelso School Board member. I ask Kelso voters to re-elect Mike Haas, Kelso School Board, Position 4.

Dot Joslin

Kelso

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.