Why I can’t remember?

Do you tell the same story or joke over and over again. Do you make up details of your past because you can no longer remember them? Do you say the wrong words? Do you forget some of your family or friends names? Do you get confused or lost when driving?

As we all get a little older, we can have some problems with cognitive function but when it becomes severe enough and interferes with our every day life then it’s time to do something and get tested. It’s best to know what your dealing with. Be happy, healthy and sharp.

Neil Martello

Longview

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.