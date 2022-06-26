Letter to the Editor: Memorial Day cemetery and International Festival events enrich Longview and Kelso

To me there are two people who deserve and don't get much credit for how important they are to Longview. They are Rick Little, the director of Longview Memorial Park and Crematory; and Cindy Lopez Werth, chairperson of the Ethnic Support Council's International Festival.

Every Memorial Day my wife and I attend the ceremony at the cemetery, appreciating the flags, former Sheriff Mark Nelson singing the "National Anthem," the speakers, "Taps" and the 21 gun salute. We usually see the same people and are somewhat disappointed so few people attend.

Werth and her assistants brought together, after two years of pandemic, people from outside the local area, including food vendors and diverse dancing groups including Native Americans, groups from Mexico and Vietnam, and an International dance group. There also were activities for kids.

Please put these events on your calendars for next year. You don' want to miss them. Longview and Kelso are greatly enriched because of them.

Thanks to everyone who participated.

Bill and Donna Kasch

Longview

