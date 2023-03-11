I was pleased to learn that CAP’s Meals on Wheels program will receive funding from the county. Since you are also members of the Board of Health, your affirmative action on this matter is in keeping with the mission of that board. CAP’s meals are brought to these vulnerable, home-bound seniors by a volunteer, who brings not only a meal, but contact with a caring person, thus contributing to the recipient’s mental and emotional health as well. I think you would agree the Meals on Wheels program is definitely aligned with the mission of the Board of Health, which includes, “...the preservation of the life and health of the people in Cowlitz County.” (RCW 70.05.060)