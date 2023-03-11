Dear County Commissioners,
I was pleased to learn that CAP’s Meals on Wheels program will receive funding from the county. Since you are also members of the Board of Health, your affirmative action on this matter is in keeping with the mission of that board. CAP’s meals are brought to these vulnerable, home-bound seniors by a volunteer, who brings not only a meal, but contact with a caring person, thus contributing to the recipient’s mental and emotional health as well. I think you would agree the Meals on Wheels program is definitely aligned with the mission of the Board of Health, which includes, “...the preservation of the life and health of the people in Cowlitz County.” (RCW 70.05.060)
So, in the future if you feel urged or inclined to discontinue funding for this important program, please remember that action would be a violation of the very purpose of the Board of Health you are members of.
People are also reading…
Rev. John Steppert
Longview
Submit a letter to the editor at tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor or email letters@tdn.com.