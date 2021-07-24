Letter to the Editor: McClelland

The continuing rise in COVID infections mainly is in areas where people refuse to get vaccinated. And those areas are where most people voted for Trump. As Martin Schram wrote in the July 20 Daily News edition, "Somehow, saving lives has become a red-blue/left-right thing in the sick-mindedness of TrumpWorld.”

Also, as reported on Page B5 in the same edition, experts are concluding that “worrisome coronavirus mutants wouldn’t be cropping up so fast if more of the U.S. and the rest of the world had gotten the initial round of shots.”

Opponents site possible horrendous side effects. To make the situation worse, a Clatskanie naturopath, in a paid ad in the July 11 edition openly discouraged vaccinations saying, “an FDA internal presentation” before vaccines “outlined a list of possible adverse outcomes” including “convulsion/seizures and stroke. … And they want you to get more vaccinations! Wake up America!”

I’ve read about some discomfort but nothing so drastic. I’m 76 and feel fine after my vaccinations. COVID can be a painful, lingering death. Risk minimal. Wake up and get vaccinated.

John M. McClelland

Longview

