LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: 'Mature buildings,' like in Kelso, should be preserved

Recently The Daily News reported that the Catlin Center, a community center run by a volunteer staff of the Kelso Senior Center Association in West Kelso, was a 90 year-old building. That solid mature building was built in the late 1930s, almost 15 years AFTER Longview was incorporated in 1923.

If the reasoning for not using solid old buildings holds, should the city of Longview stop using their mature buildings? Should cities like Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, New York City, Boston stop using their historic, several-century-old buildings?

With a climbing national debt, and over-taxed citizenry, when do we start fixing our existing infrastructure for pennies on the dollar? Agreed, low-income housing is a serious issue that needs resolution, so is preservation of our existing infrastructure.

Kathleen A. Johnson

Kelso 

