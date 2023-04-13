I have seen now and in the past letters to the editors saying masks and vaccines are "infringing on my rights."

I must whole heartily agree if you live alone and never interact with another human.

BUT when you live within a society of thousands of humans that is what you do to protect one another as it has been done from the time of cavemen grouping into bands for the survival of the group and race. Now the first thing anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers will say is that this is communism, but what I say is it's just common sense, which a lot of people seem to lack nowadays.

Robert Stockwell

Longview

