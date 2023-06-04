After looking through the graduating students pages for 2023, I noticed Mark Morris is one of the only schools in our local district to not recognize their valedictorians and salutatorians.

By deciding against valedictorians and salutatorians, is Mark Morris High School trying to say that all students at their school are mediocre? No one is above the other and no one is below them? Most of the other schools have valedictorians and salutatorians in the county. I think this is unfair to those who care about their grades. This situation shows how Mark Morris puts recognition of sports or the average person above those who have qualified and went beyond what was needed to be recognized.

Most of these students have carried a 4.0 for four years of high school, participated in community service, played multiple sports. I participated in school clubs, and will graduate from LCC with a 4.0 and a two-year associate degree. I applaud Kelso, R.A. Long, Castle Rock, Kelso Virtual Academy, Toutle Lake and Three Rivers for making hard work and intelligence important, pointing out and recognizing that they have some of the smartest kids around.

Sandy Provolt

Longview

