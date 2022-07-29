Letter to the Editor: Marie Glusenkamp Perez has the right background; she belongs on the November ballot

I for one did not appreciate Andre Stepankowsky's fear mongering column promoting a vote for Jaime Herrera Beutler. I admire Stepankowsky's work but in supporting Herrera Beutler he is succumbing to the noise and fury of a very loud, irate but rather small minority, and in the process he is failing democracy.

Sixty to 70 percent of Republicans is only 30 to 35 percent of voters, about the same percent as believe the United States did not land on the moon, or in alien abductions. Don't give in to these kooks. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has the right background, energy and compassionate conservatism. She belongs on the ballot in November.