Letter to the Editor: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will help create more family wage jobs for Third Congressional District

One recent morning, my radio alarm kicked on to a local AM radio station. An ad was playing with a political candidate that has the same name as our local hospital.

In the ad, claims were made that our president, Joe Biden, was a Marxist, in a negative realm.

I too am a Marxist. Maybe that was why I voted for President Biden and will again in 2024.

Since childhood, I have been a fan of Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo. "Night at the Opera" is one of my favorite movies of all time. "Animal House" and "Duck Soup" weren't bad either.

I ask all young people to go to our library and check out any and all Marx brother films and become more Marxist.

Anyone who is against the Marx brothers will not get my vote.

I'm voting for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez this year. She not only loves Marxist movies but will help the Third District create more family wage jobs, and will not take corporate money, money that influences the vote of Jaime Herrera Beutler every day.

Joe Hobson

Longview