Letter to the Editor: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will be good for 3rd District seat

Since the election, there have been several articles in TDN about the 3rd Congressional District race. Apparently, no one thought Marie Gluesenkamp Perez could win.

The Republican candidate was ideal — good looking, Special Forces, a widower with two small boys. What the Republican Party forgot to mention about Joe Kent was that he was a Trump disciple who insisted the 2020 election was stolen, who wants to impeach President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Luckily, the voters used their heads and elected a no-name small business owner who knew what it was like to make payroll, keep to a budget and pay taxes. Incidentally, she is a graduate of Reed College with a degree in economics. I think she'll do just fine.

Dorothy Bain Hanson

Longview