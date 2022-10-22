 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is the right choice for Congress. She is willing to work for constituents.

Please join me in voting for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez for Congress in November.

Marie is down to earth, open to compromise and willing to work in ways that benefit all of her constituents.

As a working mom and small business owner, Marie understands issues facing a large portion of her constituency. She also supports a woman's right to reproductive justice. Her opponent does not. Marie wants to solve problems in Southwest Washington. Her opponent seems disinterested in problems facing us.

Please cast your vote for Marie.

Marilyn Melville-Irvine

Kelso

