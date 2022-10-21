Letter to the Editor: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is the responsible choice for the Third Congressional District

I am delighted to hear that more and more Republicans are making mature judgments about the Third Congressional District vote. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is the only responsible choice for the seat.

Joe Kent is not the levelheaded thinker we need to solve the problems facing the district and the country. Perez is far closer to Jaime Herrera Beutler's style than Kent.

And to the writer who will vote for Kent because Kent's wife died in national service; with all due respect, losing a spouse in national service is not a qualification for office.

Patrick Borunda

Yacolt, Washington