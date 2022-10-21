 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is the responsible choice for the Third Congressional District

Mailbox stock art
Stock

I am delighted to hear that more and more Republicans are making mature judgments about the Third Congressional District vote. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is the only responsible choice for the seat.

Joe Kent is not the levelheaded thinker we need to solve the problems facing the district and the country. Perez is far closer to Jaime Herrera Beutler's style than Kent.

And to the writer who will vote for Kent because Kent's wife died in national service; with all due respect, losing a spouse in national service is not a qualification for office.

Patrick Borunda

Yacolt, Washington

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News