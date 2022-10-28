Letter to the Editor: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is the only reasonable choice for the Third Congressional District

The Third Congressional District has elected a Republican for the past six elections. Despite this, Joe Kent continues to parrot the far-right claim that our mail-in voting system (or any system Democrats happen to win on), is susceptible to "massive fraud" and still calls the 2020 election "suspicious."

According to a Heritage Foundation report, a grand total of seven fraudulent votes were attempted by mail in Washington elections between 2004 and 2010, with more than 10 million votes counted during that same period.

The same misleading theme is consistent throughout Kent’s other priorities. He blames Biden for high gas prices despite ongoing profiteering by oil companies, and "government excess" for high individual tax loads while calling for more corporate tax cuts ultimately paid for by the middle-class taxpayer in delayed infrastructure maintenance, less resilient utilities, and so on.

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is the only reasonable choice. Kent would serve only his corporate megadonors’ special interests, and will weaken the middle-class even further with his destructive and irresponsible policies.

Perrin Zahn

Toutle