I am in love with the city of Kelso street department. As I write this letter I can hear them on the road in front of my house filling the many, long cracks in the road. I know they have so much to take care of and really appreciate that they understand the importance of keeping our hillside community geologically stable.

Many thanks to the crew that did the job so nicely.

Tamara Kost

Kelso

