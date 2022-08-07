Letter to the Editor: Mammoth found in 40 feet deep in Seattle not the deepest one discovered

The public is generally given to believe that entire genera of large Pleistocene fauna of the Mammoth Age perished during the last ice age, some 12,000 years ago. Climate change and predation by humans are often the reasons given for those mass extinctions.

The opposing view, presented by competent 19th century paleontologists is that great disturbances to the crust of the Earth, resulting in both the submergence and major up-thrusting of extensive land masses, generated continent-transiting tidal forces across much of the globe. The poles of the planet appear to have shifted position.

Mammoths have often been found buried, and flash-frozen, amidst gravel and loam, across the extent of Siberia, Alaska, and northwestern Canada, for perhaps 5,100 years, (based on ancient calendar systems).

This event gave rise to the numerous flood legends of cultures that span the planet. The Abrahamic religions attribute this catastrophe to a Divine rebuke against a violent and rebellious humanity. It's an important question.

The mammoth unearthed 40 feet down by construction workers in Seattle wasn't the deepest ever discovered.

David Doerr

Rainier