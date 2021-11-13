Letter to the Editor: Malone

America has many problems. But our most serious problem — and the main reason our way of life is being destroyed — is our nation's loss of faith in God. When people lose God, they turn to the government. When people lose God, they lie, cheat, steal and appease.

The loss of our nation's faith in God is a frightening thing to behold. Immorality pervades the White House, the Congress, the Department of Justice, the communications system, business, education — every facet of our life. And the most rotten elements are at the top, not the bottom. Little criminals get their inspiration from big criminals who go free.

Government compulsion is essentially evil. God made people free. Without freedom, morality cannot survive. Freedom and morality are indivisible.

I think the time is fast approaching when the question will not be whether America can be saved, but whether America is worth saving. Only the moral deserve to be free. As the Apostle Paul said, "Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty." (2 Corinthians 3:17).

Jack Malone

Longview

