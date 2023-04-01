Your gift can ‘make a dream come true’

Lower Columbia College lives up to their commitment to “transform lives through education.” That’s why I’m asking Daily News readers to donate to the eighth annual Students in Need campaign to benefit LCC’s Student Success Fund.

Sometimes just a couple hundred dollars is all that is standing in the way of completing a college degree. Since its inception, the Student Success Fund has helped over 976 at-risk LCC students stay in school to complete their education with the gift of small grants.

Here’s what one student had to say: “This scholarship has allowed to me to continue my education and keep the timeline of my goals. Without it I would have had to take a large break. Because of this wonderful scholarship, I can continue my education and register for spring quarter. This keeps me on track to finish my AA by next spring and start the BAS program for education in the summer of 2024.”

You can make a dream come true today. I encourage you to donate to the Students in Need program.

Chris Searing

LCC Foundation Board Member, Longview

Trump shows he’s ‘king of the grifters’

Did you know during the four years Donald Trump was president there were nearly 4,000 train accidents in the United States?

Donald Trump and his Secretary of Transportation Elaine Choi never went to visit the people and area where those accidents happened, never.

What Trump did make sure to do was to deregulate safety requirements for the railroad industry so they could cut corners and make higher profits.

Now that Trump is running for president again, he was sure to be handing out his hats in East Palestine, Ohio, claiming to blame our present President Joe Biden for the environmental disaster that has hit that area of the country. Trump, the king of the grifters, is at it again and his loyal cult followers are eating it up hook, line and sinker.

The new infrastructure package, passed by Biden and the Democrats, will in time, help to alleviate derailments in the future. Our goal for the future should be to keep the gifter’s office.

How can Republicans, whose party always puts business profits over people, continue to call themselves “pro-life”?

Joe Hobson

Longview

GOP extremism is fomenting violence

My neighbors, friends and family members who support the misinformation, the lies, the bigotry and the hate of the Republican Party share the blame. You’re all sick and even though I care about you, I know what your hate is doing to you and the country.

Todd Bratton

Longview

NEXT editorial encouraging

I was encouraged to read your balanced analysis of the NEXT clean fuels project in the editorial, “When it comes to green fuels, how good is good enough?” It was refreshing to see the facts laid out so clearly, and for the opposition to be called out for their obstructionist tactics.

With NEXT we have the opportunity to support an absolute game-changer in the fight against climate change while boosting our economy and investing in a new generation of GREEN JOBS.

After more than four years of evaluation from local, state and federal experts, NEXT has proven it meets regulations, and that’s no easy task in Oregon.

We must let this process move forward. Activist voices from Hood River shouldn’t dictate what’s best for our local community. Nor should they vilify our public institutions for their decision on NEXT, especially after such meticulous due diligence.

NEXT’s commitment to bringing the future of the clean fuels industry — and with it green, union jobs – to Clatskanie is promising. I hope that all stakeholders will work together to guarantee its success.

Paul Philpott

Rainier

Head Start, ECEAP ‘crucial’ for our kids

I am a mom of four toddlers (B4, G4, B3, G1). All of my children have been blessed to be a part of some type of early intervention services.

My two middles have both been in ECEAP since September, but B3 was in Early Head Start (and was B4) from birth to 2. My eldest and youngest are both on the autism spectrum and have been blessed to receive OT, speech and other life changing therapies thanks to the advocacy of these programs.

Childcare, Early Head Start, Head Start and ECEAP have been a huge part of my parenting journey in terms of support and encouragement. I had my first child at 17 so the equity these programs provided a young, single mother like I am has been astronomical.

My eldest is also in a wonderful SPED pre-kindergarten, and the flexibility and kindness of his childcare staff to get him on and off the bus and communicate with everyone is a miracle. These programs are crucial for their development.

Kylah Smith

Longview