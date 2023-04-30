In reading the recent letters to the editor, there seems to be some confusion as to how one should act. We are to love one another, and we are not to judge.

These are not suggestions, they are hard and fast rules.

Does that clear things up?

Dorothy Bain Hanson

Longview

