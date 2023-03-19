The Daily News published a couple of articles concerning the sale of Community Home Health & Hospice. The whole picture wasn’t shown concerning the future of the facility's care center.
The in-home care will be taken over by Eden Home Hospice, but the center could very possibly be forced to shut its doors. We could lose its contribution in the cycle of life. They provide a calm loving environment for those close to leaving this mortal life. The center also provides a place for the patient or families that do not choose to die in their home. The staff, who currently work in this vital service, may lose their employment, continue to give exceptional care to these patients with extremely emotional and critical needs at this point in their lives.
Another service provided is respite to family members who are battling the responsibility of caring for a loved one with diminished abilities and suffering from illness. What a devastating loss to our community, if the care center, part of our Community Hospice, is lost.
Beth Bonnett
Kelso
