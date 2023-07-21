According to the activist nonprofit Environmental Working Group , or EWG, there are currently 11 different chemicals in Longview's drinking water that could cause cancer, which meet federal drinking-water standards but exceed EWG's Health Guidelines.

Little wonder when the wells are 200 yards from the old Reynold's toxic Superfund site. Look it up at EWG Tap Water Database/Longview Water Department.

Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.