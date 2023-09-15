I think Longview City Councilman Mike Wallin is counting on Longview voters to not pay attention to his past votes and past positions taken on several key issues.

One of those issues: Wallin has been successful in having a hand in the creation of the former homeless encampment on Alabama Street and then wants credit for cleaning it up and calling it HOPE Village. That is how much respect he has for Longview voters and I hope you don't vote for him.

Chuck Wallace

Longview

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.