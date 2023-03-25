I guess the days of being innocent until proven guilty are gone. The story that was printed in your paper by Matt Esnayra about the death of Grant Hadler could have been a headliner for the National Enquirer. Why would he report everything that was in the police report? It wasn't necessary to destroy this man's image in all of Cowlitz County.

It is strange that the person accused of brutally beating Mr. Hadler to death is the one telling a one-sided story. The dead man cannot defend himself. He is gone and a picture is painted for all to see of something that should never be in print.

The police had what information was given. It didn't need to be public knowledge. In a world already filled with fighting and distrust, we need a whole lot more kindness.

Judy Nesbit

Kelso