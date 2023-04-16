I am a straight white Christian woman.

I believe God created each of us, and if we discriminate against any of His children, we are turning our backs on God and on Jesus.

When Longview was founded as a segregated city, ownership of real estate “by anyone other than the white race” was prohibited, except on Seventh and Eighth Avenues.

When my parents moved to Longview shortly after World War II, Dad took a job as an R.A. Long administrator. My parents believed that the segregation covenants were abhorrent. In 1953, we moved to a newly platted street without those restrictions.

Initially, Longview schools were also segregated. In light of our racist past, I believe that Longview’s citizens and schools have a special responsibility to be inclusive and non-discriminatory, to teach history honestly, and to fully support all students, including our LGBTQ siblings and people of color.

Please don’t fall for misguided attempts to discriminate by invoking the fear of others, such as the recent event at Father’s House.

Kathy Thompson

Longview

