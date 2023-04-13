Have you walked around the north end of Lake Sacajawea recently and noticed the abundant number of beautiful daffodils blooming? Thanks go to Glenda Johnson, a member on the Parks and Recreation Board, who purchased and spent many long hours, some days in the cold and rain, planting the daffodil bulbs this past fall.

Glenda saw an opportunity to add some springtime color and beauty at the lake and asked for permission to plant the bulbs. She then identified specific locations at the Ocean Beach end of the Lake and planted over a thousand bulbs. You can also see where she celebrates the city’s centennial by planting bulbs spelling out “L 100 V." Thanks Glenda, for your hard work and contribution to making the Lake even more beautiful.

Mary Jane and John Melink

Longview

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 175 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.