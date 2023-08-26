Some of you may know this, but there is a sleazy legal tactic called "the shotgun approach." It's where the prosecutor or defense throws everything they can and see "what sticks." The more pellets, the more chance of winning/gaining leverage. They use it in court cases, divorces, etc.

This is exactly why it's guns blazing against President Donald Trump. Their hope is something sticks. With the amount of things against him, they feel pretty confident something, somehow will stick. Makes me so mad! Remember, turn-about is fair play! Democrats always start it and complain when we use their tactics against them.

Edward Hamilton

Longview

