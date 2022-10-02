 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Longview is fortunate to have MaryAlice Wallis as mayor

I attended the Longview City Council meeting Sept. 22. I was there to answer questions about a grant request, not to participate in the discussion about homelessness.

As I watched the meeting, I was impressed by the extraordinary leadership shown by Mayor MaryAlice Wallis. She respectfully allowed the many angry, frustrated citizens to speak while maintaining order. She never lost her composure despite personal attacks, and she kept the emotionally charged event from getting out of hand.

Mayor Wallis is an exceptional leader, and Longview is fortunate to have her.

Mike Woods

Longview

