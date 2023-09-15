Way to go with the excellent reporting of the Longview Centennial parade. The Daily News featured a photo on the front page of Kelso High School’s band. Do you know that Kelso High School is in Kelso, not Longview? Do you know that Longview has two high schools and both participated in the parade?

I have nothing against Kelso, but find the photo to be an odd choice.

Juni Roberts

Longview

