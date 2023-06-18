Ramona Leber has served Longview in many ways and has more to give.

Her service includes being the first female mayor in Longview’s history, serving on the planning commission, and working on many projects focused on helping young people and families become productive citizens. She is also a volunteer for many local organizations.

She understands the complexities of governing. Almost every issue Longview faces has tentacles that affect other things. Ramona understands those tentacles and searches for ways to maneuver through them to make progress.

One of her opponents, Colby Conerly, said that balancing the city budget is a top priority. What Ramona knows, and this opponent doesn’t, is that the budget is required by law to balance, and it does.

Conerly said on the Lars Larson show on June 12 that Longview has a monitored homeless camp as well as HOPE Village. Ramona Leber knows that Longview does not have a monitored homeless site other than HOPE Village.

With Ramona, you get someone who doesn’t need on-the-job training on even the most basic things as well as someone who is interested in solving problems and not simply criticizing.

Ramona’s campaign sign says “Leadership That Listens." That’s not just a slogan. It’s her leadership style and she is listening to what all the voices say, not only the loudest voices.

It's an easy choice. Vote for governance over grievance. Vote for Ramona Leber in the primary for Longview City Council by Aug. 1.

Carol Bales

Longview

