Letter to the Editor: Longview '23 Club holds 89th annual dinner meeting Oct. 3; public invited

Part of R.A. Long’s address at the dedication of R.A. Long High School, July 13, 1928.
“THE BEGINNGS of this enterprise, I used to drive out over a rough trail on those foothills. At one point I had a view as of a magnificently painted panorama framed by tree-clad hills. I could see down the valley and majestic Columbia. I could see the wide vacant expanse from Mt. Solo to the Cowlitz. I confess to vivid day dreams of a city—a beautiful city teeming with life and industry—filled with happy people—a city of handsome buildings. I saw great ships loading and unloading at the river docks. I saw fine schools. I saw the churches with their spires pointing heavenward where men, women, boys and girls would be taught the real purpose of life."
The Longview ’23 Club's 89th annual dinner meeting is Oct. 3 at the St. Rose Parish Center. The program: “The History of the Lake Sacajawea Log Arch” by Abe Ott and “R.A. Long Memorabilia Room” by Helene Watson. For details, visit longview23club.org, email ahubble61@gmail.com, or call 360-423-9652.
People are also reading…
Jackie Kelly Evans
Longview ’23 Club past president
Longview