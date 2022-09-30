Letter to the Editor: Longview '23 Club holds 89th annual dinner meeting Oct. 3; public invited

“THE BEGINNGS of this enterprise, I used to drive out over a rough trail on those foothills. At one point I had a view as of a magnificently painted panorama framed by tree-clad hills. I could see down the valley and majestic Columbia. I could see the wide vacant expanse from Mt. Solo to the Cowlitz. I confess to vivid day dreams of a city—a beautiful city teeming with life and industry—filled with happy people—a city of handsome buildings. I saw great ships loading and unloading at the river docks. I saw fine schools. I saw the churches with their spires pointing heavenward where men, women, boys and girls would be taught the real purpose of life."