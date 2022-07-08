 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Long ago forward thinking speaker's speech resonates with what's happening today

Folks, about 30 years ago we had a speaker come to our Longview Kiwanis club. He was a visionary or a futurist, or one of those types of speakers who are forward thinking.

I remember him telling our group what was going to happen down the road, that we need to be prepared for what will happen. I don't remember the speaker's name, all I remember is the speech was spell bounding. He made our group think. I thought about that speech recently in regard to what is happening in our country.

Ray Van Tongeren

Longview

