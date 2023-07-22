Longview water comes from the Mint Farm with nearby mill chemical sludge. Instead we could be using cold filtered water from all these rivers God gave us. What project is more essential to life than clean water and food?

With fewer countries buying our debt and dollar we should be prepared to have local food sources like our farmer's market on Seventh Avenue which is used by thousands of people now. Local officials who promote deleterious projects should be audited.

Perhaps we should make better use of technology to get local opinions and votes on major projects. We don't need to usurp our farmer's market for a new hotel which we have plenty of locally. Unless perhaps we are planning on issuing Chinese yuan as the dollar collapses?

Leigh Mckeirnan

Kelso

