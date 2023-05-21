Sometimes I see these random people who are alone, picking up trash of the roads out there on Lone Oak, Rose Valley, Westside Highway, Downtown Longview, Uptown Kelso, Kalama River area, Tower Road and everywhere in between.

These people are out there picking up the local jerk population's litter and debris for all of us. They volunteer, and they don't sign up to do what they do, no.

Sometimes they wear safety green or orange protective clothing and everything; and they also carry a trash bag with a stick or something. If you see them out, give them a thumbs up and let them know they are appreciated.

Chuck Wallace

Longview

