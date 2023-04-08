How long are the American people going to stand for this current corrupt leadership? This present liberal regime is trying to put us in socialist chains with their programs and the changes to our country and its laws.

They needed Biden as president so they could push their plan of socialism. He is an embarrassment to our nation and his weakness to the world is like the stumbling Gumby toy of the 1960s: movable and bendable.

Every day more is being revealed of their deception and the cover ups from the left. Yet we impeached President Nixon for being a part of the Watergate coverup. Many good congressional leaders were also imprisoned and removed from office. They loved our country and were at war with the swamp. The swamp was being stirred even back then.

President Reagan and Trump were strong leaders. Exactly the type we need again to regain our status in the world. This path we are presently on is leading us to financial ruin and a possible World War III.

Glenda Fittro

Longview