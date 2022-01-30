Letter to the Editor: Levy will only help Castle Rock

Castle Rock is exceptional. Collaboration is inclusive and vigorous. Local businesses, organizations, the faith community, municipal leaders, volunteers and the school district all working together to create a place where families want to live and businesses thrive.

Family-owned businesses are the heart of the shopping and dining districts downtown and uptown. Many of these are owned and managed by CRHS graduates. They believe in the future of Castle Rock.

The board of directors of Castle Rock School District 401 has submitted a request for approval of an Educational Program and Operations Replacement Levy as described in Proposition No. 1 in your ballot.

This is not a new tax. The tax rate will stay the same. It replaces the expiring levy and is a vital part of how schools in Washington state function.

An inspired Castle Rock with a thriving business environment and quality educational programs for our children will keep both vibrant and growing.

A yes vote for the replacement of the expiring levy is essential. Please join me in voting YES.

Nancy Chennault

Castle Rock

