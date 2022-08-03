Letter to the Editor: Letter's examples were extreme, but mainstream in Republican party

A recent letter writer suggested I used extreme examples of abortion and gun safety to paint Republicans in a bad light. I was speaking of the Republican party and not individual Republicans. Although they were extreme, they are mainstream in the Republican party. There also have been circumstances, since my letter was written, where those examples became reality.

Here are some other examples of their extremism.

Denial of manmade climate change. Their only solution is “drill baby drill.”

Assaults on a person’s ability to obtain contraception.

Limiting voting hours and locations in poor and minority precincts. Eight hours standing in line to vote and then making it illegal to provide water to people in line.

Banning books because they are afraid of the ideas contained within. That always has ended well.

Prohibiting schools from teaching our children about slavery or the way we treated Native Americans.

Normalizing discrimination against children who are different (gay or transgender) in school.

Continued support for Trump's big lie of a stolen election and retribution towards anyone who opposed him.

Bill Tuss

Longview