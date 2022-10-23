Letter to the Editor: Letter writing voting straight Republican because 'we need change'

I recently read the Oct. 5 paper. I have taken the paper for more than 50 years and the paper gets more left wing every year.

Take, for instance, Andre Stepankowsky's leftist extreme column "Reject Kent extremism; vote for Marie G-P." He is so full of leftist prune juice I can't believe The Daily News really pays him for his liberal ravings. Also, several letters to the editor leave me scratching my head: the Oct. 5 letters "Kent vs. Perez differences" and "Vote Democrat in November."

Those people need to get off their cellphones for a while and smell the coffee.

The questions are simple. Are Democrats doing a good job? Is the county better off under Democratic rule? Is President Biden doing a good job? Is the country better off today? No.

I am voting straight Republic as we need a change that is for sure.

Ken Spring

Longview