Letter to the Editor: Letter writer's assertion is a two-edged sword

The writer needs to know this assertion is a two-edged sword, because in this country, the burden of proof is on the accuser. To prevent Trump from running for office again, someone would have to prove he did, in fact, win the last presidential election. That would mean proving the 2020 election was dirty with deceit and filthy with fraud, and that the outcome was only secured by thousands of mules, millions of Zuckerbucks, and the titanic treachery of the depraved. Among all of Donald Trump's enemies, is there even one who is willing to do that? Dream on.